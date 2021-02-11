Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Line Rotation - Corporate Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Line Rotation - Corporate Slideshow

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 24 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Promo
Corporate
Digital banner
5Kexports
rating
Present your message with a clean, modern corporate slideshow. This minimal, geometric design pairs bold titles with circular and polygonal media frames and a sleek two‑column layout. Smooth slice transitions and sliding banners keep the flow professional from opener to brand outro. Perfect for branding, employer branding, product highlights, quotes or testimonials, it’s fully customizable—swap text, media and colors to match your identity. Use it for promos, presentations or title sequences and deliver a polished, on‑brand result every time.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Contact Us