Liquid Glass Opener - Vertical

Templates
/
Slideshow
Portrait
6-15s
Glass
Liquid
Modern
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Liquid Glass Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:14
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Mr_Free profile image
Created by Mr_Free
27exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
7videos
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Dive into the fluid elegance of Liquid Glass Opener, your canvas for storytelling. With this design, photos and videos expand like triangles with a glossy, mesmerizing effect. Heighten the intrigue with modern text animations and bold fonts as you tailor every aspect from colors to fonts to your brand's vibe. Perfect for vibrant presentations or marketing with an edge.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
