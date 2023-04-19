Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Business - Slideshow - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Modern Business - Slideshow - Vertical

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 2 images · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Circle shape
Geometric
1.2Kexports
rating
Create a polished corporate promo with a modern slideshow built around geometric circles, clean typography, and smooth transitions. Customize five distinct scenes with your own photos or videos, adjust colors, and switch between a logo or text outro for branded impact. The minimalist, flat design and two‑column layouts keep messages clear, while radial accents and sliding panels add visual energy. Works in multiple aspect ratios for widescreen, square, or vertical outputs. Ideal for company presentations, branding, employer branding, events, and product or service highlights.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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