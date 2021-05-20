Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Clean - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Modern Clean - Slideshow

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 2 images · 20 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Promo
Rounded rectangle
Wide logo
1.1Kexports
rating
Create a refined, modern showcase with this clean slideshow. Smooth slide-ins, elegant typography, and rounded cards present your photos and videos with style. Use headline, description, and logo scenes to craft a polished promo, reel, or portfolio. Minimal, editorial layouts and soft earth tones keep the focus on your content. Easily customize text, colors, and timing across multiple sections, including an opening and closing brand scene. Ideal for product highlights, case studies, events, or lifestyle storytelling—this versatile template turns your media into an engaging, professional presentation.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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