Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Square - Slideshow - Square - Original - Poster image

Modern Square - Slideshow - Square

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 2 images · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Grid lines
Tile reveal
Wide logo
249exports
rating
Showcase your story with a clean, modern grid slideshow. Smooth tile reveals, soft light leaks, and refined text banners keep focus on your photos and videos, while a polished logo scene ties it all together. This minimalist design fits promos, portfolios, events, travel, lifestyle and more. Easily customize text, colors and media to match your brand and output in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Create an elegant, versatile highlight reel that feels cohesive from the first frame to the final logo.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us