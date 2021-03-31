Rectangle Line - Slideshow

Create a sleek corporate slideshow in minutes. This minimal, geometric template features bold titles, sliding panels, and a refined dot‑grid backdrop. It’s perfect for product promos, company updates, brand storytelling, and clear presentations. Enjoy smooth line wipes, slice reveals, and a polished logo scene to open or close your message. Fully customize colors, fonts, media, and layout, and export in landscape, square, or vertical formats for any platform. Deliver professional results with modern typography, structured grids, and confident motion—all in a streamlined workflow.