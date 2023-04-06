Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rectangle Line - Slideshow - Post - Original - Poster image

Rectangle Line - Slideshow - Post

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 2 images · 27 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Promo
Geometric
76exports
rating
Create a sleek corporate slideshow in minutes. This minimal, geometric template features bold titles, sliding panels, and a refined dot‑grid backdrop. It’s perfect for product promos, company updates, brand storytelling, and clear presentations. Enjoy smooth line wipes, slice reveals, and a polished logo scene to open or close your message. Fully customize colors, fonts, media, and layout, and export in landscape, square, or vertical formats for any platform. Deliver professional results with modern typography, structured grids, and confident motion—all in a streamlined workflow.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Like & Subscribe Animation
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Contact Us