Smooth Dynamic - Opener - Post
00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Build a stylish opener that moves with confidence. This minimal, grid-driven design pairs smooth tile reveals, light-leak accents, and centered bold titles with layered depth and parallax motion. Showcase multiple photos or videos across dynamic scenes, then finish on a polished brand frame with tagline. Ideal for promos, product highlights, portfolios, travel reels, sports or fashion, it delivers cinematic letterboxing, clean typography, and seamless transitions in a versatile layout. Quickly customize media, texts, and branding to craft a cohesive, modern slideshow that elevates your story on any platform.
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