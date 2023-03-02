Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Smooth Love - Mosaic Slideshow - Square - Video Themes - Poster image

Smooth Love - Mosaic Slideshow - Square

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Geometric
Network mesh
Polygon shape
1.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your visuals with an elegant plexus slideshow. Layered triangular panels, delicate particles and cinematic light leaks reveal your media and headlines with smooth, fluid motion. A centered logo outro caps off the story, making this template perfect for promos, portfolios and brand highlights. Customize colors, fonts, blur and overlays to match your identity, then export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Deliver a refined, modern look that stays focused on your content while adding just the right amount of digital polish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Mr_Free profile image
Mr_Free
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Mr_Free
Video Themes
Edit
Video Themes
Original
Edit
Original
Sky Color
Edit
Sky Color
Not Leaks
Edit
Not Leaks
Orange
Edit
Orange
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us