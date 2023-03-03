Smooth Love - Mosaic Slideshow - Vertical

Showcase your visuals with an elegant plexus slideshow. Layered triangular panels, delicate particles and cinematic light leaks reveal your media and headlines with smooth, fluid motion. A centered logo outro caps off the story, making this template perfect for promos, portfolios and brand highlights. Customize colors, fonts, blur and overlays to match your identity, then export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Deliver a refined, modern look that stays focused on your content while adding just the right amount of digital polish.