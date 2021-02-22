Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
The Inspiration - Photo Slideshow - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

The Inspiration - Photo Slideshow - Horizontal

00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Painterly
Elegant
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
6.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your photos and videos with an elegant, painterly slideshow. Organic brush strokes paint in your media over a textured paper backdrop, while soft light leaks and refined typography add a subtle vintage feel. Smooth, fluid transitions and a balanced two-column layout keep your message clear, ending with a polished branded outro. Ideal for promos, reels, and timeless visual stories, this template delivers an artful blend of minimal design and handcrafted charm—ready to customize with your own text, colors, and logo.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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