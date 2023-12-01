Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Torn Paper Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Torn Paper Opener - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Torn paper
Minimal
Tear reveal
2.7Kexports
rating
Create a striking opener with a modern torn paper aesthetic. This template combines bold, centered titles with layered ripped-paper transitions to showcase your photos or video clips, finishing on a clean logo reveal. It’s ideal for promos, intros, and quick slideshows across social and widescreen formats. Customize text, colors, and media in seconds to fit travel, fashion, products, or lifestyle content. The handcrafted scrapbook vibe and minimal design keep focus on your message while the dynamic pacing grabs attention.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us