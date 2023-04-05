Triangle Business - Slideshow - Post
01:00 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 24 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Showcase your brand with a clean, geometric slideshow built around bold triangular panels, clear typography, and smooth transitions. This corporate-ready design features numbered sections, integrated social icons, and logo intro/outro bookends for a complete promo flow. Easily customize colors, text, and media to present services, case studies, or event highlights with modern, minimal style. The layout balances visuals and messaging in a two-column structure, while red-tinted media and gradients add energy without clutter. Perfect for company promos, presentations, and campaigns across multiple aspect ratios.
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