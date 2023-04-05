Triangle Business - Slideshow - Square

Showcase your brand with a clean, geometric slideshow built around bold triangular panels, clear typography, and smooth transitions. This corporate-ready design features numbered sections, integrated social icons, and logo intro/outro bookends for a complete promo flow. Easily customize colors, text, and media to present services, case studies, or event highlights with modern, minimal style. The layout balances visuals and messaging in a two-column structure, while red-tinted media and gradients add energy without clutter. Perfect for company promos, presentations, and campaigns across multiple aspect ratios.