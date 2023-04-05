Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Triangle Business - Slideshow - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Triangle Business - Slideshow - Vertical

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 2 images · 24 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Geometric
Flat design
Corporate
1.7Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, geometric slideshow built around bold triangular panels, clear typography, and smooth transitions. This corporate-ready design features numbered sections, integrated social icons, and logo intro/outro bookends for a complete promo flow. Easily customize colors, text, and media to present services, case studies, or event highlights with modern, minimal style. The layout balances visuals and messaging in a two-column structure, while red-tinted media and gradients add energy without clutter. Perfect for company promos, presentations, and campaigns across multiple aspect ratios.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Mr_Free profile image
Mr_Free
Edit
Themes (5)
Similar templates
Best of Mr_Free
Original
Edit
Original
Blue & Not Place Social Logo
Edit
Blue & Not Place Social Logo
Orange & Not Number & Not Media Blur
Edit
Orange & Not Number & Not Media Blur
Light Yellow & Black
Edit
Light Yellow & Black
Not Social Logo Icons
Edit
Not Social Logo Icons
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us