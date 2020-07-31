Glitch Title & Logo

Bring your brand to life with a high-impact glitch logo reveal. This energetic opener blends digital distortion, RGB split and speed‑tunnel zooms for a bold, techy aesthetic. Start with a striking title, then transition into a clean logo lockup as glitch artifacts, strobe hits and chromatic edges add punch. Ideal for intros and outros across gaming, tech, and creative content. Customize text, logo and colors to match your brand and export in crisp full HD. Fast, eye‑catching and memorable—this template makes your identity stand out.