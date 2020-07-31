Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Title & Logo - Original - Poster image

Glitch Title & Logo

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch effects
947exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a high-impact glitch logo reveal. This energetic opener blends digital distortion, RGB split and speed‑tunnel zooms for a bold, techy aesthetic. Start with a striking title, then transition into a clean logo lockup as glitch artifacts, strobe hits and chromatic edges add punch. Ideal for intros and outros across gaming, tech, and creative content. Customize text, logo and colors to match your brand and export in crisp full HD. Fast, eye‑catching and memorable—this template makes your identity stand out.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us