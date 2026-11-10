Fire intro
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Multi Screen Opener - Original - Poster image

Mosaic Rush

00:36 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 37 videos · 1 image · 22 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Intro
Rounded rectangle
Stomp style
Wide logo
7exports
rating
Launch a high‑impact video intro with a modern split‑screen grid. This energetic promo opener blends rounded media panels, bold headlines, and rhythmic, stomp‑style motion to showcase multiple clips at once. Smooth slide‑in builds, staggered transitions, and tile reveals keep visuals fresh while a final brand scene seals the message. Customize colors, typography, and panel geometry to match your identity. Ideal for promos, teasers, lookbooks, and event highlights where speed, clarity, and strong structure matter.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us