Mosaic Rush

Launch a high‑impact video intro with a modern split‑screen grid. This energetic promo opener blends rounded media panels, bold headlines, and rhythmic, stomp‑style motion to showcase multiple clips at once. Smooth slide‑in builds, staggered transitions, and tile reveals keep visuals fresh while a final brand scene seals the message. Customize colors, typography, and panel geometry to match your identity. Ideal for promos, teasers, lookbooks, and event highlights where speed, clarity, and strong structure matter.