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Petal Promise - Blue - Poster image

Petal Promise

00:58 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 7 videos · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Wedding
Heart shape
Foliage
18exports
rating
Celebrate your love with a refined wedding slideshow that wraps your photos in heart-shaped frames, drifting petals, and soft bokeh. Elegant gold accents, gentle light leaks, and smooth camera motion create a warm, romantic atmosphere. Replace images and captions, fine‑tune fonts and colors, and tell your story with clarity and grace. Seamless, heart‑based transitions and tasteful depth‑of‑field keep attention on every cherished moment. Ideal for weddings, engagements, anniversaries, and reception highlights.
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