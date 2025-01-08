en
Chinese New Year Booklet

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Animal
Money
Gold
Holidays
Modern
Shape
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Chinese New Year Booklet - Year Of the Snake 2025 Red - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
21exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
9texts
2fonts
1audio
Ring in the Lunar New Year with sophistication using our Chinese New Year Booklet template. A dynamically animated golden booklet unveils your texts alongside the revered 12 zodiac animals. Tailor every aspect to your brand, from text to colors, and let your message shine in this festive creation, progressing your story with elegance and tradition in ready-to-publish splendor.
Edit
Themes (6)
