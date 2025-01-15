en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Chinese New Year Flipbook - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Animal
Gold
Paper
Modern
Shape
Elegant
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Chinese New Year Flipbook - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
17exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
5texts
3fonts
1audio
Ring in the Chinese New Year with elegance using our Chinese New Year Flipbook reveal template. This minimalistic yet vibrant video creatively showcases your logo amongst the 12 zodiac signs, offering customization of colors, fonts, and text for a personalized touch. With multiple design options, you can craft a unique, festive greeting or introduction that resonates with your brand's identity and celebrates tradition in style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides
Original
Original
Edit
Year Of The Horse 2026 Traditional Red
Year Of The Horse 2026 Traditional Red
Edit
Year Of The Snake 2025 Traditional Red
Year Of The Snake 2025 Traditional Red
Edit
Year Of The Snake 2025 Traditional Black
Year Of The Snake 2025 Traditional Black
Edit
Year Of The Horse 2026 Minimal Red
Year Of The Horse 2026 Minimal Red
Edit
Year Of The Snake 2025 Minimal Black
Year Of The Snake 2025 Minimal Black
Edit
Year Of The Snake 2025 Minimal Blue
Year Of The Snake 2025 Minimal Blue
Edit
Year Of The Snake 2025 Traditional Blue
Year Of The Snake 2025 Traditional Blue
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us