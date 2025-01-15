Chinese New Year Flipbook - Vertical
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
5texts
3fonts
1audio
Ring in the Chinese New Year with elegance using our Chinese New Year Flipbook reveal template. This minimalistic yet vibrant video creatively showcases your logo amongst the 12 zodiac signs, offering customization of colors, fonts, and text for a personalized touch. With multiple design options, you can craft a unique, festive greeting or introduction that resonates with your brand's identity and celebrates tradition in style.
