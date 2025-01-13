en
Chinese New Year Intro - Vertical

Chinese New Year Intro - Vertical
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
16exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
2images
5texts
4fonts
1audio
Ring in the Lunar New Year with our festive Chinese New Year Intro template. Customize with your own text, colors, and logo to wish your audience good fortune. Featuring all 12 zodiac signs, this template is a versatile choice for social media greetings, event openings, or any celebration video. Your message will shine brilliantly against the culturally rich animations.
