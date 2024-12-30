en
Chinese New Year Transitions

Youtuber
Chinese New Year Transitions - Demo of Some Of the Transitions
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
Ring in the Chinese New Year with a flourish using our dynamic Chinese New Year Transitions pack. These animations pay homage to tradition with 19 vivid transitions inspired by red envelopes, fans, coins, and zodiac signs. Set the stage for your Year of the Zodiac content; all are ready to become vibrant building blocks in your next video project. Customize the colors to match your narrative, and let the celebration begin.
Demo of Some Of the Transitions
Demo of Some Of the Transitions
Red Enveloppe Cartoonn
Red Enveloppe Cartoonn
Fans Realistic
Fans Realistic
Red Enveloppes Realistic 2
Red Enveloppes Realistic 2
Coins Realistic
Coins Realistic
Coins Cartoon
Coins Cartoon
Year Of The Monkey 2028
Year Of The Monkey 2028
Year Of The Goat 2027
Year Of The Goat 2027
Year of The Snake 2025
Year of The Snake 2025
Red Enveloppes Realistic 1
Red Enveloppes Realistic 1
Fans Cartoon
Fans Cartoon
Year of The Horse 2026
Year of The Horse 2026
Year Of The Dog 2030
Year Of The Dog 2030
Year Of The Rooster 2029
Year Of The Rooster 2029
