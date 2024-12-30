5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1audio
Ring in the Chinese New Year with a flourish using our dynamic Chinese New Year Transitions pack. These animations pay homage to tradition with 19 vivid transitions inspired by red envelopes, fans, coins, and zodiac signs. Set the stage for your Year of the Zodiac content; all are ready to become vibrant building blocks in your next video project. Customize the colors to match your narrative, and let the celebration begin.
Themes (14)
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides