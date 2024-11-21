en
Christmas Collage - Square

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Square
6-15s
Stars
Vacation
Tree
Christmas
Holidays
Particles
Shape
Elegant
2D Motion Graphics
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
16exports
11 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Collage template that brings the holiday spirit to your brand. Featuring magical collage designs such as a star, gift box, and Christmas bauble, this template allows you to unveil your logo with a festive touch. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's warmth and spread cheer with a video ready to captivate your audience on any display.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides
Original
Original
Theme 3 Christmas Tree
Theme 3 Christmas Tree
Theme 4 Gift Box
Theme 4 Gift Box
Theme 2 Christmas Ball
Theme 2 Christmas Ball
