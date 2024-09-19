en
Energetic Opener - Post

Templates
/
Video Ads
Post
6-15s
Stomp
Grid
Energy
Fast
Gradient
Outline
Abstract
Shape
More details
Energetic Opener - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
37exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
8videos
1image
5texts
2fonts
1audio
Impress your audience right from the start with the Energetic Opener template. Perfect for presentations and event videos, this vibrant template injects excitement into your brand's entrance. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to create an unforgettable opening that's uniquely yours. This video is not just an intro; it's the dynamic attention grabber your content deserves. Make a lasting impression and set the tone for the rest of your content with this powerful opener.
Available formats
16:9
1:1
4:5
Themes (3)
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
