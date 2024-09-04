en
Halloween Spooky Opener

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Social
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Halloween Spooky Opener - Original - Poster image
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
15exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
1image
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Transform your brand's reveal into a spine-chilling saga with our Halloween Spooky Opener vertical template. It's a bewitching brew of pumpkins, balloons, and skulls, setting a perfectly spooky stage for your logo. Tailor with your text and colors; it's ideal for those hair-raising Halloween posts on TikTok or Instagram Stories. Eerily easy to edit and ready to cast a spell as a memorable intro or standalone reveal!
