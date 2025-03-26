en
Textured Paper Slideshow

Textured Paper Slideshow
Created by onbothsides
24 exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
3 videos
1 image
5 texts
4 fonts
1 audio
Transform your digital presence with an organic touch! The Textured Paper Slideshow template reveals your logo from a twisted labyrinth of textured paper, symbolizing a journey from chaos to clarity. This is perfect for mobile viewers, allowing for direct engagement on social platforms like Instagram Stories and TikTok. Customize with your own logo, text, and unique color palette to create a video that unveils your brand in a memorable way.
