Thanksgiving Warm Slideshow

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Thanksgiving Warm Slideshow
Created by onbothsides
38 exports
30 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
5 videos
1 image
7 texts
1 font
1 audio
Wrap your favorite autumn moments in our multipurpose Thanksgiving Warm Slideshow template, celebrating the essence of Thanksgiving. Seamlessly crafted to house your images, videos, and text, this horizontal video tells your tale against the backdrop of fall's rich palette. Immerse your audience in a visual feast, rich with your brand's personality, colors, and fonts. It's storytelling that's ready to publish, just in time for the season of thanks.
Edit
Themes (3)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
