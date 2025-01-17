Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Valentine Hearts Intro - Square

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Square
6-15s
Animal
Love
Holidays
Elegant
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Valentine Hearts Intro - Square - Original - Poster image
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
38exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1image
5texts
4fonts
1audio
Set hearts aflutter with a reveal that's as romantic as Cupid's quiver. The Valentine Hearts Intro opener brings a clean, elegant touch to your special occasion, making it perfect for Valentine’s Day or wedding videos. Customize with your unique love-inspired logo, text, fonts, and colors for a tailored touch. Ready to publish, this template is the essence of love, transforming any message into a heartfelt visual narrative.
Available formats
16:9
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us