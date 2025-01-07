en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Valentine's Day Opener

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Pattern
Wedding
Love
Cartoon
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Valentine's Day Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
onbothsides profile image
Created by onbothsides
19exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Spread the love and dazzle your audience with our enchanting Valentine's Day Opener. Edit the text to pen your personal message, select from heartwarming animations or ready-made lettering, and top it off with a texture that speaks romance. It’s a melody of love at your fingertips, ideal for creating an unforgettable intro or a stand-alone greeting this season of hearts. Try it now and watch love unfurl on the screen!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 2 Birds
Theme 2 Birds
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us