Action Burning Logo - Horizontal

Light up your brand with a bold, fiery logo animation. A swirling ring of neon energy, glowing particles, and glossy metallic highlights build to a powerful reveal on a dark stage. Perfect for intros and outros across platforms, it’s easy to customize—swap in your logo, add a tagline, and fine‑tune background, particle, and metal colors. Designed for high impact with cinematic motion and a crisp reflective floor, this template delivers a polished, futuristic identity hit in seconds.