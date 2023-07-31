3D Fractal Background

Give your content a premium edge with a 3D low‑poly animated background. A triangulated geometric surface with golden wireframe lines drifts smoothly, creating a calm, modern ambience perfect for intros, overlays, stream screens, and presentations. Vibrant gradient color transitions add depth and energy while staying clean and unobtrusive. Tweak the palette with easy color controls to match your brand or mood, and enjoy a seamless loop ideal for continuous playback. Designed for flexible aspect ratios, this geometric 3D motion graphic is an eye‑catching, versatile animated background for any project.