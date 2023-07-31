Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Fractal Background - Square - Original - Poster image

3D Fractal Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
3D motion graphics
Faceted Surface
Wireframe
29exports
rating
Give your content a premium edge with a 3D low‑poly animated background. A triangulated geometric surface with golden wireframe lines drifts smoothly, creating a calm, modern ambience perfect for intros, overlays, stream screens, and presentations. Vibrant gradient color transitions add depth and energy while staying clean and unobtrusive. Tweak the palette with easy color controls to match your brand or mood, and enjoy a seamless loop ideal for continuous playback. Designed for flexible aspect ratios, this geometric 3D motion graphic is an eye‑catching, versatile animated background for any project.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us