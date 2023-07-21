Ball Background - Post

Bring color and motion to your edits with a looping 3D animated background of playful, striped spheres. This clean, geometric design works across widescreen, vertical, square, and more. Tweak the full color palette to match your brand or mood, and switch to a transparent background for overlays in intros, streams, or presentations. Smooth, fluid motion and bold hues make it a perfect backdrop for titles, logos, or footage without stealing the show. Quick to customize and render, it’s a versatile, high‑impact animated background for any project.