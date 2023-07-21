Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ball Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Ball Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Geometric
Sphere
Floating motion
16exports
rating
Bring color and motion to your edits with a looping 3D animated background of playful, striped spheres. This clean, geometric design works across widescreen, vertical, square, and more. Tweak the full color palette to match your brand or mood, and switch to a transparent background for overlays in intros, streams, or presentations. Smooth, fluid motion and bold hues make it a perfect backdrop for titles, logos, or footage without stealing the show. Quick to customize and render, it’s a versatile, high‑impact animated background for any project.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us