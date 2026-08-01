Barbed Heart Lyric

Turn your song into a striking lyric video and audio visualizer. This urban, grunge design features a metallic barbed‑wire heart set in a graffiti alley, bold on-screen lyrics, a clean waveform line, and an on-screen timer. Beat‑reactive glow, subtle camera shake and exposure pulses add energy without distracting from the words. Customize colors, fonts, logo and text, then let the visualizer adapt to any genre—from moody ballads to high‑energy anthems. Perfect for single releases, teasers, and social uploads.