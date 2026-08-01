Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Barbed Heart Lyric - Original - Poster image

Barbed Heart Lyric

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Grunge
Music
Heart shape
Urban
28exports
rating
Turn your song into a striking lyric video and audio visualizer. This urban, grunge design features a metallic barbed‑wire heart set in a graffiti alley, bold on-screen lyrics, a clean waveform line, and an on-screen timer. Beat‑reactive glow, subtle camera shake and exposure pulses add energy without distracting from the words. Customize colors, fonts, logo and text, then let the visualizer adapt to any genre—from moody ballads to high‑energy anthems. Perfect for single releases, teasers, and social uploads.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us