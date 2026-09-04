Youtube intro for cooking channel
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NeonTV Pulse Lyric - Original - Poster image

CRT City Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Lyric video
Cyberpunk
Music
Glow
18exports
rating
Turn your track into a bold cyberpunk lyric video and music visualizer. Stacked CRT screens display your lyrics, artist and song name, while audio‑reactive spectrum bars and waveform lines pulse to the beat. A built‑in timer helps viewers follow the song. The neon city backdrop, glowing effects and subtle camera shake create an immersive, modern vibe. Customize colors, spectrum style, frequency range and typography, then add your logo for instant branding. Perfect for singles, teasers and channel uploads across genres—deliver a high‑impact, futuristic look that makes your music impossible to ignore.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us