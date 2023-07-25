Dandelion Breeze Background - Vertical

Bring calm, natural elegance to your videos with a gentle animated background of dandelions swaying in a soft breeze. Delicate seeds drift across a pastel sky, creating a soothing, atmospheric scene that complements titles, promos, livestreams, or presentations. The design features smooth, floating motion and a refined, minimal aesthetic that keeps attention on your content while adding visual warmth. Adjust the palette with easy color controls and pair it with your own audio for the perfect ambience. Ideal whenever you need a tranquil, nature-themed backdrop.