Diamonds Reveal

Dazzle your audience with a premium logo animation where hundreds of 3D diamonds sweep aside to reveal your brand. This elegant, luxury design features glossy, glass-like facets, smooth camera drift and a clean centered layout. Add your logo, customize colors and fonts, and include a tagline with a stylish typewriter effect. Perfect for intros and outros across social platforms, this 3D motion graphics template delivers a polished reveal that feels exclusive and refined—ideal for high-end branding, product launches, or any project that calls for sparkle.