Dream Line Background - Square

Bring depth and polish to your videos with a smooth, abstract animated background. This minimal, vibrant design features flowing wave patterns and color gradients that drift gracefully to create a calm, modern ambience. Ideal for intros, overlays, live streams, presentations, or music visuals, it adapts across multiple aspect ratios for widescreen, vertical, and square formats. Customize the background colors to match your brand or mood and enjoy a clean, distraction-free motion canvas that complements your content without overpowering it.