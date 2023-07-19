Flowing Waves Background - Vertical

Bring depth and polish to any scene with a fluid gradient waves animated background. This abstract, elegant design features smooth, atmospheric motion ideal for intros, titles, streams, reels, and overlays. Customize the color palette and dial in the swirling intensity and scale to match your brand or mood. The seamless flow of wavy forms adds a modern, eye-catching layer without distracting from your content, making it perfect for creators, presenters, and live streamers who want a professional look in seconds.