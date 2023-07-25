Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fly Dandelions Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Fly Dandelions Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Nature
Atmospheric
Foliage
Floating motion
26exports
rating
Bring a touch of calm to your visuals with a nature‑inspired animated background of drifting dandelion seeds. Soft depth‑of‑field and gentle motion create an airy, atmospheric canvas that complements titles, logos, or footage without distracting. The minimalist, elegant look works beautifully across widescreen, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Adjust background tones to match your brand or mood, and pair with any audio for the perfect ambience. Ideal for intros, overlays, livestreams, wellness content, or relaxing vignettes where a soothing cinematic backdrop sets the tone.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us