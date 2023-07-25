Fly Dandelions Background - Vertical

Bring a touch of calm to your visuals with a nature‑inspired animated background of drifting dandelion seeds. Soft depth‑of‑field and gentle motion create an airy, atmospheric canvas that complements titles, logos, or footage without distracting. The minimalist, elegant look works beautifully across widescreen, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Adjust background tones to match your brand or mood, and pair with any audio for the perfect ambience. Ideal for intros, overlays, livestreams, wellness content, or relaxing vignettes where a soothing cinematic backdrop sets the tone.