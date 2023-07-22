Fly on Clouds Background

Set a serene mood with a looping animated sky background of drifting clouds, soft light rays and gentle sun flare. This atmospheric nature backdrop is perfect for intros, stream screens, slides, and ambient overlays across horizontal, square, and vertical formats. Easily tune the dual‑tone background colors to match your brand or content and add your own soundtrack for a complete vibe. Designed for smooth, continuous playback, it delivers a clean, distraction‑free canvas that enhances any visual without stealing the spotlight.