Gravity for Two Lyrics

Turn any song into an intimate, hand-drawn lyric video. This minimal template pairs a warm sketch illustration with smooth write-on lyrics, arranged in a clean two-column layout. Customize fonts, sizes, and leading; choose word- or character-based line breaks; and fine-tune lyric and background colors for your aesthetic. The design expands to your full track and includes an optional logo for subtle branding. Ideal for artist releases, acoustic versions, or storytelling songs, it keeps attention on the words and the mood. Create a timeless lyric video that feels personal, cozy, and beautifully crafted.