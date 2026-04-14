Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gravity for Two Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Gravity for Two Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Hand-drawn
Music visualization
Music
Line art
12exports
rating
Turn any song into an intimate, hand-drawn lyric video. This minimal template pairs a warm sketch illustration with smooth write-on lyrics, arranged in a clean two-column layout. Customize fonts, sizes, and leading; choose word- or character-based line breaks; and fine-tune lyric and background colors for your aesthetic. The design expands to your full track and includes an optional logo for subtle branding. Ideal for artist releases, acoustic versions, or storytelling songs, it keeps attention on the words and the mood. Create a timeless lyric video that feels personal, cozy, and beautifully crafted.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us