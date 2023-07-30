Logo Phone Scroll Background - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a clean, looping smartphone grid that subtly scrolls in the background. This minimal animated background puts your logo front and center on multiple devices, ideal for tech branding, streams, presentations, or idle screens. Customize phone, screen, and background colors, switch between variations, and enable transparency for layering. Responsive to multiple aspect ratios, it delivers a polished, modern look without distractions. A smooth, seamless loop ensures your visuals stay elegant and consistent wherever you deploy them.