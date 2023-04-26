Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luxury Golden Titles - Original - Poster image

Luxury Golden Titles

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Elegant
Luxury
Laurel wreath
Metallic
4.2Kexports
rating
Elevate your message with a refined gold title sequence designed for premium branding and special occasions. This elegant, cinematic template pairs gleaming metallic typography with soft sparkles and laurel wreath framing for an unmistakably luxurious feel. Smooth, fluid motion, light sweeps, and subtle lens flares add polish while a dark backdrop spotlights every word. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Perfect for gala openers, award segments, high‑end promos, and sophisticated announcements.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us