Luxury Golden Titles

Elevate your message with a refined gold title sequence designed for premium branding and special occasions. This elegant, cinematic template pairs gleaming metallic typography with soft sparkles and laurel wreath framing for an unmistakably luxurious feel. Smooth, fluid motion, light sweeps, and subtle lens flares add polish while a dark backdrop spotlights every word. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Perfect for gala openers, award segments, high‑end promos, and sophisticated announcements.