Micro Particle Background

Bring a calm, futuristic vibe to your visuals with an elegant animated background of glowing particles and delicate plexus lines. This atmospheric, digital scene features a 3D point cloud that drifts and shimmers against a dark gradient, ideal for intros, overlays, titles and tech-themed promos. The motion is smooth and relaxed, with tasteful depth of field and bokeh for added realism. Easily adapt the palette and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. A versatile, high-impact ambient background that instantly adds polish and sophistication to your content.