Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Micro Particle Background - Post - Original - Poster image

Micro Particle Background - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Particles
Atmospheric
Digital
21exports
rating
Bring a calm, futuristic vibe to your visuals with an elegant animated background of glowing particles and delicate plexus lines. This atmospheric, digital scene features a 3D point cloud that drifts and shimmers against a dark gradient, ideal for intros, overlays, titles and tech-themed promos. The motion is smooth and relaxed, with tasteful depth of field and bokeh for added realism. Easily adapt the palette and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. A versatile, high-impact ambient background that instantly adds polish and sophistication to your content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us