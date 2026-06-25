Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Midnight Reverie Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Midnight Reverie Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Hand-drawn
Moon
30exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a moody, hand-drawn lyric video set beneath a luminous moon and starry sky. This atmospheric design showcases timed subtitles synced to your track for clear, engaging storytelling. Adjust fonts, sizing, and line breaks to fit your lyrics, refine colors for the perfect monochrome glow, and add optional branding. Ideal for ballads, indie releases, and emotional songs, it keeps the focus on words and feeling. Simple, elegant motion and a calm lakeside scene make your music memorable across social posts, YouTube uploads, and streaming promos.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us