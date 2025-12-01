Minimalist SlideShow
30 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
12videos
1image
19texts
2fonts
1audio
Bring your brand to life with our Minimalist SlideShow Promo. Ideal for on-brand storytelling, this template transforms your images, videos, and text into a professional and stylish presentation. Customize with your logo, tagline, and preferred colors to create a sleek, personalized video that shares your company values or showcases your products. Ready to wow your audience? Dive in and captivate with ease!